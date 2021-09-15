Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Makes New $270,000 Investment in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,390,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,180,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,110,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,146,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.65. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,438. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.66. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $54.18 and a twelve month high of $59.79.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.