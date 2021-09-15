Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 23,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

IVW stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,940. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $54.92 and a 52 week high of $79.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.00.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

