Whitestone REIT Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:WSR)

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0358 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

Whitestone REIT has decreased its dividend by 47.4% over the last three years. Whitestone REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 23.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $0.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.43 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.2%.

Shares of WSR opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. Whitestone REIT has a 12 month low of $5.62 and a 12 month high of $10.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.11). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 2.53%. As a group, research analysts predict that Whitestone REIT will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

