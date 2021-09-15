Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Shares Up 1.1%

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM)’s share price was up 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.79 and last traded at $5.74. Approximately 65,607 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,415,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other Wilhelmina International news, major shareholder Retail Ecommerce Ventures Llc acquired 237,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,375,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHLM. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wilhelmina International in the second quarter valued at about $270,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wilhelmina International in the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wilhelmina International in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wilhelmina International by 31.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares during the last quarter. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM)

Wilhelmina International, Inc engages in the business of fashion model management. It operates through the following divisions: Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management, Celebrity Management, and Licensing and Branding Associations. The Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management division focuses on providing fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services.

