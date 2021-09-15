WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,766,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,297,000 after purchasing an additional 221,776 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 20.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 613,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,870,000 after purchasing an additional 103,162 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at $11,945,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 614.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,976,000 after acquiring an additional 86,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 27.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 314,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,399,000 after acquiring an additional 67,015 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 13,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $2,220,286.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $246,782.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,048 shares of company stock worth $3,745,669. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $172.06 on Wednesday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.21 and a twelve month high of $176.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.69.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.48 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.80%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

