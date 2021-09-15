WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 774 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DCI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,173,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $649,847,000 after purchasing an additional 420,385 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in Donaldson during the first quarter worth about $15,582,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 64.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 624,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,309,000 after purchasing an additional 244,806 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 33.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 530,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,827,000 after purchasing an additional 131,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in Donaldson during the first quarter worth about $6,860,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DCI stock opened at $60.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.66 and its 200 day moving average is $62.81. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.21 and a 12 month high of $69.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.69 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 26.93%. Donaldson’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

DCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

