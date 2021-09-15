Wintrust Investments LLC Has $8.17 Million Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Wintrust Investments LLC lessened its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,313 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF makes up about 0.8% of Wintrust Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $8,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,347,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 103,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,804,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.07. 244,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,774,519. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $85.27 and a 12 month high of $159.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.28.

