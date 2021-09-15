Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 147 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Wintrust Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 842 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 16.0% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 566 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 21.0% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in BlackRock by 9.3% during the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 1,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in BlackRock by 4.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

NYSE:BLK traded up $5.47 on Wednesday, reaching $907.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,376. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $138.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $904.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $847.00. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $531.39 and a 1-year high of $959.89.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $953.31.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.