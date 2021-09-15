WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXGE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXGE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund stock opened at $36.01 on Wednesday. WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $36.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund by 4.4% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 25,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund by 9.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund by 3.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund by 157.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period.

