Wolverine Trading LLC Sells 8,234 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT)

Wolverine Trading LLC trimmed its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,234 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FOCT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 4.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the first quarter valued at approximately $695,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

Shares of BATS FOCT opened at $34.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.20.

