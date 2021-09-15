Woodcoin Price Reaches $0.0993 on Major Exchanges (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 15th. Woodcoin has a market cap of $798,271.71 and approximately $73,422.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 25% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0993 or 0.00000208 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,823.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,437.03 or 0.07186929 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.68 or 0.00381990 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $642.42 or 0.01343313 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.29 or 0.00121894 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $266.53 or 0.00557324 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $269.63 or 0.00563795 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006585 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.72 or 0.00325615 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin (LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

