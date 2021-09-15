Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Short Interest Update

Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 98.6% from the August 15th total of 146,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, CLSA raised Woodside Petroleum to a “buy” rating and set a $21.28 price target for the company in a report on Monday.

Shares of Woodside Petroleum stock traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $15.15. 128,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,977. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.27. Woodside Petroleum has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $21.47.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Woodside Petroleum stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,623,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,866 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.17% of Woodside Petroleum worth $27,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Woodside Petroleum

Woodside Petroleum Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, and Others. The North West segment engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production and sale of liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures.

