Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 15.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,631 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $4,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WDAY. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 89.1% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Workday by 86.5% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in Workday during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 47.5% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Workday by 43.8% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $563,845.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $1,361,313.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 299,105 shares of company stock worth $80,910,048. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $269.78 on Wednesday. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.81 and a 52 week high of $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $244.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.13. The company has a market capitalization of $66.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,498.69 and a beta of 1.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on WDAY. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Workday from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Workday from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.36.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

