Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel reduced its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Workday by 41.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,814,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Workday by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 205,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Workday by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,339,000. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $563,845.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $938,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 299,105 shares of company stock worth $80,910,048. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.36.

Shares of Workday stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $269.22. 19,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,716,632. The stock has a market cap of $66.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,498.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $244.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.13. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.81 and a 12 month high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

