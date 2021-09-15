Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) Short Interest Down 83.3% in August

Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Workspace Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Panmure Gordon downgraded Workspace Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS WKPPF remained flat at $$13.29 during trading hours on Wednesday. Workspace Group has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $13.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.88.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

