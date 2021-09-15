World Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

World Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 91,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,970 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.3% of World Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 9,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,108,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,753,000 after buying an additional 24,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 331,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,509,000 after buying an additional 37,620 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JPM traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $156.93. 289,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,698,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $468.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $91.38 and a 52 week high of $167.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on JPM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

