World Asset Management Inc Has $17.74 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 1.6% of World Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $17,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FB. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Facebook by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,948,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,105 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,667,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,813 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Facebook by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,997,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,471,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.98.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total value of $561,113.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,922,440.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,506,590 shares of company stock valued at $895,659,803. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded down $7.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $368.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,312,885. The company has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.99. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.13 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

