World Asset Management Inc Has $6.26 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

World Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,423 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for 0.6% of World Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 44.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3,877.8% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C traded up $1.12 on Wednesday, hitting $69.90. 401,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,533,953. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The company has a market cap of $141.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.97.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

