World Asset Management Inc Reduces Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,229 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 0.7% of World Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,805 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 10,930 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 40,066 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 229,036 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $12,833,000 after purchasing an additional 23,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 26,097 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.83.

VZ stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.55. 225,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,307,883. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.55. The stock has a market cap of $225.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

In other news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $86,060.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,613.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,314. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

