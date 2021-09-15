World Asset Management Inc Reduces Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,826 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 0.7% of World Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 17.0% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,963 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 6,975 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 485,291 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,720,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,838 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.19.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.85. The stock had a trading volume of 290,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,916,217. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.34 and its 200 day moving average is $53.33. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $234,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

