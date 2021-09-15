World Asset Management Inc Sells 43 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 116.4% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $295.91. 23,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,857,303. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.52. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.68 billion, a PE ratio of 59.62, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. Analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total transaction of $28,311.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,085 shares of company stock worth $2,552,330 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.29.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

