World Asset Management Inc Sells 487 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,931 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,955,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,033 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in salesforce.com by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $735,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,259 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in salesforce.com by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $581,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,937 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,768,147,000 after buying an additional 1,537,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,222,384 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $894,597,000 after buying an additional 1,107,432 shares during the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $254.87. 108,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,409,822. The business’s fifty day moving average is $251.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $275.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.16, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.33.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.17, for a total value of $4,723,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,299,171. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 776,356 shares of company stock worth $194,260,597. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

