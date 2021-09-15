W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Trading Up 12.7%

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) shares were up 12.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.76 and last traded at $3.65. Approximately 185,598 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,143,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

Several analysts have recently commented on WTI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective (up from $4.50) on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Monday, July 26th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average of $3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 3.22.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $132.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.04 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $45,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the first quarter valued at $36,000. GenTrust LLC grew its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 200.0% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the first quarter valued at $52,000. 41.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

