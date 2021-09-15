Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WYNN. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered Wynn Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised Wynn Resorts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $115.67.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $92.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.13 and its 200 day moving average is $118.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.40. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $67.70 and a fifty-two week high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.70 million. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 1055.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($6.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post -5.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $38,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,432.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 350.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.