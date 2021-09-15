Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Receives $5.06 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.06.

XEBEF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Xebec Adsorption in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of Xebec Adsorption stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average is $3.49. Xebec Adsorption has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $9.00.

Xebec Adsorption Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of environmentally responsible purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air. It operates through the following segments: Systems, Service, and Infrastructure. The System segment provides renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and renewable hydrogen for a variety of applications, from fuel cells to fossil fuel replacement applications for low carbon transportation fuels.

