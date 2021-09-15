Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Receives $5.06 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.06.

XEBEF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Xebec Adsorption in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of Xebec Adsorption stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average is $3.49. Xebec Adsorption has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $9.00.

Xebec Adsorption, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of environmentally responsible purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air. It operates through the following segments: Systems, Service, and Infrastructure. The System segment provides renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and renewable hydrogen for a variety of applications, from fuel cells to fossil fuel replacement applications for low carbon transportation fuels.

