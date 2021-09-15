Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Short Interest Down 78.8% in August

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,394,100 shares, a decline of 78.8% from the August 15th total of 15,994,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 575.3 days.

OTCMKTS XNYIF traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,925. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.90. Xinyi Solar has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $3.88.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Xinyi Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells solar glass products in the People's Republic of China, Malaysia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales of Solar Glass; Solar Farm Business; and Engineering, Procurement and Construction Services.

