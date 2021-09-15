XML Financial LLC Buys 46 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

XML Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 780 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. White Pine Investment CO lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the first quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 131 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,151.30.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,450.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,459.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,334.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

