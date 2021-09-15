Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $98.08 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) will announce $98.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Yext’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $97.74 million and the highest is $98.50 million. Yext reported sales of $89.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yext will report full-year sales of $387.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $386.90 million to $387.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $440.14 million, with estimates ranging from $431.90 million to $453.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The company had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YEXT shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yext currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of NYSE YEXT traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,371. Yext has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.82. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, CEO Howard Lerman sold 7,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $112,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,147,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,219,295. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 4,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $68,026.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,056,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,146,321.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,737 shares of company stock worth $1,121,150 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Yext by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 55,874 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Yext during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,299,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Yext during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,401,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 228.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,176,000 after purchasing an additional 933,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 672,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,604,000 after purchasing an additional 383,010 shares in the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yext

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

