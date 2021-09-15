Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Brokerages predict that BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for BioLineRx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.10). BioLineRx reported earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that BioLineRx will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover BioLineRx.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ BLRX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.69. 2,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,897,968. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioLineRx has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $6.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in BioLineRx by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 505,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 238,133 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BioLineRx in the 1st quarter valued at $558,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BioLineRx by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 76,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in BioLineRx in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in BioLineRx in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

BioLineRx Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on oncology. Its oncology programs include Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is therapy platform used in the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and AGI-134 is a immunotherapy treatment used fro multiple solid tumors. The company was founded in April 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.

