Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) to post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Dyne Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.61) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.70). Dyne Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($2.01) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($2.35). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.61) to ($2.59). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dyne Therapeutics.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 3,595.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. Dyne Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $32.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.04. The stock has a market cap of $799.94 million and a P/E ratio of -4.18.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

