Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $809.71 Million

Equities analysts expect Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) to report sales of $809.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Fortinet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $807.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $815.00 million. Fortinet reported sales of $651.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full-year sales of $3.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $3.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.76 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on FTNT shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their price objective on Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.52.

Fortinet stock traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $301.53. 1,004,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,083. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $49.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.98. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $106.75 and a 1 year high of $322.00.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total transaction of $2,408,069.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,978.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total value of $587,145.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,095 shares in the company, valued at $307,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,080 shares of company stock valued at $15,046,015. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

