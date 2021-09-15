Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $188.70 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) will announce sales of $188.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $192.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $182.50 million. Glacier Bancorp reported sales of $205.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full-year sales of $787.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $777.10 million to $799.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $902.80 million, with estimates ranging from $890.70 million to $919.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Glacier Bancorp.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $190.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.14 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 38.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

In related news, Chairman Craig A. Langel acquired 15,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.55 per share, for a total transaction of $773,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 341.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 47.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 72.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBCI traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.95. 362,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,471. Glacier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $67.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 12th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.55%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Glacier Bancorp (GBCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.