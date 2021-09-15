Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $188.70 Million

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) will announce sales of $188.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $192.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $182.50 million. Glacier Bancorp reported sales of $205.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full-year sales of $787.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $777.10 million to $799.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $902.80 million, with estimates ranging from $890.70 million to $919.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $190.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.14 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 38.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

In related news, Chairman Craig A. Langel acquired 15,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.55 per share, for a total transaction of $773,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 341.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 47.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 72.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBCI traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.95. 362,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,471. Glacier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $67.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 12th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.55%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?    

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Glacier Bancorp (GBCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.