Zacks: Analysts Anticipate HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) will announce $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.49. HealthEquity reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, December 6th.

On average, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover HealthEquity.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.99 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

HQY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. SVB Leerink upgraded HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.40.

In related news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $463,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,052 shares in the company, valued at $6,564,313.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,958. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,745,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,434,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,536,000 after acquiring an additional 426,446 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 133.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 676,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,458,000 after acquiring an additional 386,663 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 21.5% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,061,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,901,000 after acquiring an additional 365,133 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,633,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,108,000 after acquiring an additional 314,928 shares during the period.

HQY stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.20. The stock had a trading volume of 25,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,279. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6,188.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.80. HealthEquity has a 52-week low of $45.82 and a 52-week high of $93.32.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

