Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) to report earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.21). Ovid Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.65). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ovid Therapeutics.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on Ovid Therapeutics from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

NASDAQ OVID traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $3.44. 2,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,250. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average of $3.86. Ovid Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $4.80. The stock has a market cap of $233.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.79.

In other Ovid Therapeutics news, CMO Amit Rakhit sold 34,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $126,203.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,701,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,882,000 after buying an additional 289,955 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 175.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 585,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 373,312 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 160.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 24,718 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 172.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 962,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after buying an additional 609,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.24% of the company’s stock.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

