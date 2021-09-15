Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Processa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Processa Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Processa Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.97) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Processa Pharmaceuticals.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05).

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

PCSA stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.35. 105,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,819. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $14.24. The stock has a market cap of $114.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.98.

In related news, CEO David Young bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $76,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 345,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,647,607.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $121,650. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Processa Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Processa Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 373,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 215,532 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Processa Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 8.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Processa Pharmaceuticals

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug products for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, which is intended for the treatment of Necrobiosis Lipoidica. The company was founded by David Young, Patrick Lin, Sian E.

