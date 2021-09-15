Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) to Post $0.62 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) will announce $0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Skyline Champion’s earnings. Skyline Champion reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Skyline Champion will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.68 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Skyline Champion.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.19. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 6.99%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SKY shares. TheStreet raised Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

In other news, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 11,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $595,646.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,355.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 7,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $463,879.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,403.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,138 shares of company stock valued at $2,858,362. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 45.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 22,290 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Skyline Champion by 153.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after buying an additional 71,868 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Skyline Champion by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 419,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 65.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 14,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion in the second quarter worth about $318,000. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SKY opened at $63.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95. Skyline Champion has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $66.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.01.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

