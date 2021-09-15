Zacks: Analysts Expect Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) to announce ($0.24) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Arcimoto reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.63). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arcimoto.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 42.63% and a negative net margin of 698.71%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FUV shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Arcimoto in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in Arcimoto by 1,980.0% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUV opened at $11.49 on Wednesday. Arcimoto has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $36.80. The company has a market capitalization of $429.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 7.44.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc develops and manufactures electric vehicles to help the world shift to a transportation system. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

