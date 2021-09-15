Zacks: Analysts Expect Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) to post $12.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Exagen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.90 million. Exagen reported sales of $10.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exagen will report full year sales of $48.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $48.20 million to $49.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $59.75 million, with estimates ranging from $58.30 million to $61.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Exagen.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.12. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 28.69% and a negative net margin of 43.54%.

XGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Exagen from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exagen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

In other news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 10,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $162,652.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,793.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. L Tullis sold 8,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $140,470.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at $342,208.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,521 shares of company stock valued at $348,499. 48.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Exagen by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Exagen by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exagen in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Exagen by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,339 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exagen in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. 55.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XGN traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.87. The stock had a trading volume of 441,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,945. The company has a current ratio of 15.07, a quick ratio of 15.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $223.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.19. Exagen has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $24.67.

Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

