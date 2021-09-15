Zacks: Analysts Expect Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $275.75 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) will report sales of $275.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $232.96 million to $331.00 million. Talos Energy reported sales of $135.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full year sales of $998.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $777.70 million to $1.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Talos Energy.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $303.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.94 million. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 82.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.97%.

TALO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 149,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total transaction of $2,603,053.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,946,151 shares of company stock valued at $51,190,067. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TALO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 370,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 24,284 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 296,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Talos Energy during the second quarter valued at about $455,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 19.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 701,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,968,000 after buying an additional 115,062 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TALO traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.85. The stock had a trading volume of 889,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,657. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 3.45. Talos Energy has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $18.93.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

