Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $52.41 Million

Analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) will announce $52.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $51.44 million and the highest is $53.37 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending reported sales of $43.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will report full year sales of $195.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $191.96 million to $198.96 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $218.79 million, with estimates ranging from $217.90 million to $219.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Oaktree Specialty Lending.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $65.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.69 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 143.41% and a return on equity of 8.87%.

OCSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ares Management LLC raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 108.3% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,095,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,926 shares in the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 2,602,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,241 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 6,041,064 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,455,000 after buying an additional 1,600,113 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 176.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,670,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,869 shares during the period. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,098,000. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,114,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,931. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.96%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. Its portfolio include first lien, second lien, kemper jv, and equity. The company was founded on February 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA with an investment size of $10 m to $100 m and an EBITDA of $25 m to $250 m.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.