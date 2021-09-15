Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) to Announce $1.47 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.34 and the highest is $1.64. Science Applications International posted earnings of $1.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full-year earnings of $6.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $7.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.67 to $7.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.50. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SAIC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.44.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,622. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $72.44 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.13. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 3,600.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the second quarter worth about $69,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

