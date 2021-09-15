Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $47.56 Million

Equities analysts expect SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) to report sales of $47.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for SEMrush’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $47.39 million to $47.70 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that SEMrush will report full-year sales of $183.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $182.60 million to $184.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $232.90 million, with estimates ranging from $230.40 million to $236.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SEMrush.

SEMR has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.93.

In other news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 16,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $334,682.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 17,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $382,110.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 126,708 shares of company stock valued at $2,911,043 in the last three months.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,593,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the 2nd quarter worth about $361,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the 2nd quarter worth about $681,000. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $25.51 on Wednesday. SEMrush has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $32.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.48.

SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

