Zacks: Brokerages Expect Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) to Post -$0.21 EPS

Analysts expect Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.18). Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.78). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics.

Get Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.61. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of -0.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 15,964 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,412,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 34,075 shares during the last quarter. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.