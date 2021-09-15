Zacks: Brokerages Expect Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) to Announce $0.35 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) will announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.59. Comstock Resources reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 683.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $2.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 31.52% and a positive return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $343.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.05 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

CRK stock opened at $8.63 on Friday. Comstock Resources has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $8.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.91.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 262.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 440.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

