Zacks: Brokerages Expect Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) to Announce $0.35 EPS

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) will announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.59. Comstock Resources reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 683.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $2.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 31.52% and a positive return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $343.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.05 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

CRK stock opened at $8.63 on Friday. Comstock Resources has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $8.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.91.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 262.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 440.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comstock Resources (CRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.