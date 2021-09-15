Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $225.51 Million

Analysts expect Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) to announce sales of $225.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $224.20 million to $228.49 million. Dine Brands Global reported sales of $176.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full-year sales of $895.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $893.06 million to $899.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $947.22 million, with estimates ranging from $928.03 million to $956.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.20. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $113.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Michael Hyter sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $51,303.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,760.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. 87.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIN stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.28. 188,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,430. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $49.37 and a 1-year high of $100.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.74. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 2.11.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

