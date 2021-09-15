Zacks: Brokerages Expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $165.92 Million

Brokerages predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) will report sales of $165.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $176.96 million and the lowest is $148.40 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $63.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 159.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $597.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $573.20 million to $653.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $887.91 million, with estimates ranging from $838.72 million to $999.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $152.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 927.0% on a year-over-year basis.

XHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XHR. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 232,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,960 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 296.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 70,165 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6,720.3% in the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,407,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,945 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.39. The company had a trading volume of 578,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,585. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.34 and its 200-day moving average is $18.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.64.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

