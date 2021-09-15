Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) to Hold

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INTREPID POTASH, Inc. is the largest producer of potash in the U.S. and is dedicated to the production and marketing of potash and langbeinite, another mineral containing potassium. Intrepid owns five active potash production facilities — three in New Mexico and two in Utah “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of Intrepid Potash stock opened at $28.35 on Monday. Intrepid Potash has a 52-week low of $7.94 and a 52-week high of $39.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.51 and a 200-day moving average of $30.87.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $57.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.60 million. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 4.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intrepid Potash will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Intrepid Potash by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

