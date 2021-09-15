Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medallia, Inc. provides a Software-as-a-Service platform primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and internationally. The company’s platform offers learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital and Internet of Things interactions. Its Medallia Experience Cloud platform offers Customer Experience, Business Experience, Employee Experience and Product Experience product suites. The company serves communications and media, hospitality, insurance and automotive companies, as well as banks and companies in retail, technology and manufacturing industries. Medallia, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Get Medallia alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. lowered their target price on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum downgraded Medallia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup downgraded Medallia from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Financial downgraded Medallia to a hold rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a $33.59 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Medallia in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Medallia stock opened at $33.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.28 and its 200 day moving average is $30.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.63 and a beta of 1.54. Medallia has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $48.28.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.16 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 37.34%. Medallia’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Medallia will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medallia news, Director Borge Hald sold 8,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $281,786.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,532,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,418,461.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 31,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $1,014,826.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 949,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,518,134.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 330,752 shares of company stock valued at $10,744,184 in the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDLA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Medallia by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medallia by 5,268.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Medallia by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medallia by 6,046.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 954,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,609,000 after buying an additional 938,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medallia by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 12,423 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc engages in the provision of customer experience management software. Its products include surveys, CX profiles, CX journeys, action intelligence, and alerts and reporting. The firm also offers CX professionals, EX professionals, account management, contact centers, location-based operations, and research and insights solutions.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medallia (MDLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.