Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) to Hold

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ryerson Holding Corporation is a services company that processes and distributes metals. The Company, through its subsidiaries, purchases, processes, and distributes various forms of stainless steel, aluminum, carbon, alloy steel, nickel, and red metals. Ryerson serves several industries including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery. It has operations primarily in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China and Brazil. Ryerson Holding Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “

Ryerson stock opened at $22.78 on Wednesday. Ryerson has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $25.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.68.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter. Ryerson had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 34.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ryerson will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $112,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Ryerson during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryerson in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Ryerson by 30.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

