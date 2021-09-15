Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) to Hold

Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tuya Inc. pioneered a purpose-built IoT cloud platform which delivers a full suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Servic and Software-as-a-Service to businesses and developers. Tuya Inc. is based in HANGZHOU, China. “

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Tuya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

NASDAQ TUYA opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tuya has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $27.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.18.

Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $84.66 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Tuya will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Tuya by 2,397.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 290,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after buying an additional 278,573 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Tuya by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,853,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,921,000 after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Tuya during the 2nd quarter worth $226,135,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Tuya during the 2nd quarter worth $1,801,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tuya during the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

